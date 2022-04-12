MV Capital Management Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

