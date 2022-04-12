N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $90.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the lowest is $90.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $385.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NYSE NABL opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in N-able by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 529,742 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $42,656,000.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.