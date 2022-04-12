Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
