Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

