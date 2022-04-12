Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $182.33 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.69 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

