National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.21. The company has a market cap of C$52.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

