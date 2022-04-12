National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.88. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGY. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.