National Bank of Canada FI Invests $29,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

