National Bank of Canada FI Invests $33,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,085,000. Oak Management Corp raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 287,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after buying an additional 421,624 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,571,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $45.63.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

