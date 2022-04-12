National Bank of Canada FI Invests $34,000 in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

