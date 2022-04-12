National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $28,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

