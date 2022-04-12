National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $55.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.