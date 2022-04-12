National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

