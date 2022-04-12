National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.36

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

