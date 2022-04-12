National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.85 Million

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $182.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.60 million and the lowest is $176.26 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $754.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $814.92 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

