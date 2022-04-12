Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 9,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

NTCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.