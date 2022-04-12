Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 9,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
NTCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
