Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Navient by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Navient by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

