Needham & Company LLC Trims Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price to $75.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

