Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NVCN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

