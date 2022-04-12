NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.18 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.18 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

