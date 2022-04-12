Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NTOIY stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

