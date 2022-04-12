NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

