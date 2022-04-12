Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $590.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.54% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.80. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

