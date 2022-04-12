Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $409.00 at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $470.00 to $409.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.06.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.00 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.80.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

