Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 1,606,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

