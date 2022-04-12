Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 290 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alleghany by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $844.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $726.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

