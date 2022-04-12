Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

