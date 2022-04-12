Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

