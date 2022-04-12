Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

