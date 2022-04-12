Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

