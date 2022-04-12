Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.41. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

