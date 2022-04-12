Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 23,200 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

