North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 24,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,719.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$431,719.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09.

NOA stock opened at C$18.65 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.98.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3774383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOA. National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

