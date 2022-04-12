North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

NOA opened at C$18.65 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$13.23 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.02 million and a PE ratio of 11.34.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Insiders acquired 58,296 shares of company stock worth $1,057,677 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

