Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NTIC opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

