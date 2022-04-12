Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

