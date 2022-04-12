Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

