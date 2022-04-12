Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30.
About Novabay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.