NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. NOW posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

