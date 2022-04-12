Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NUW opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.