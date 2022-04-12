Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSEARCA JPI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

