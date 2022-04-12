Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:JSD opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.