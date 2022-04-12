Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE:JSD opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
