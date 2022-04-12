NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,965,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

