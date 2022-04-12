O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

NYSE OI opened at $12.70 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

