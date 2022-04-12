Oasis Network Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $820.88 million and $80.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

