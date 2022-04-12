Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $7.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $49.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $57.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OAS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Shares of OAS opened at $146.26 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

