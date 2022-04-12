Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 328,277 shares.The stock last traded at $150.05 and had previously closed at $146.26.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.