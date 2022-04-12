Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Occidental Petroleum worth $74,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

