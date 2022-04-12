OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average of $360.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $319.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

