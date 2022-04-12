One Capital Management LLC Has $22.27 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

