One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 30,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

